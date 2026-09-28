Hubbard rushed 19 times for 82 yards and brought in all four targets for 28 yards in the Panthers' 21-18 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

As expected, Hubbard dominated the touches out of the Panthers backfield, outpacing AJ Dillon by 15 carries. Hubbard also played his customary pass-game role with efficacy, recording a new season high in receptions along the way. Hubbard has also upped his rushing yardage total over that of the previous contest in each game so far, and considering Jonathon Brooks (IR, abdomen) will remain unavailable for the foreseeable future, the former lines up for another workhorse role in a Week 4 home showdown against the Lions next Sunday night.