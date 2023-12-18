Hubbard rushed 22 times for 87 yards and secured both targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' 9-7 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Hubbard outpaced Miles Sanders by 16 carries in the victory and parlayed the opportunity into his second straight 87-yard tally on the ground. The second-year back also recorded multiple catches for the seventh time in the last eight games, and he's now logged over 20 rush attempts in three straight contests. Hubbard heads into a Week 16 home matchup against the Packers' porous run defense with the lead job firmly in hand.