Hubbard rushed four times for no gain and brought in two of three targets for 25 yards in the Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
Hubbard played a clear second fiddle to D'Onta Foreman again , logging nine fewer carries than his backfield mate. The second-year pro did make an impact through the air with his pair of catches, but his fantasy prospects remain muted going into a Week 12 home date against the Broncos.
More News
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Limited role in return•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: In line to play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Questionable despite full practice•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Full practice Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Seen at practice Tuesday•