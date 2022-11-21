Hubbard rushed four times for no gain and brought in two of three targets for 25 yards in the Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Hubbard played a clear second fiddle to D'Onta Foreman again , logging nine fewer carries than his backfield mate. The second-year pro did make an impact through the air with his pair of catches, but his fantasy prospects remain muted going into a Week 12 home date against the Broncos.