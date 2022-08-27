Hubbard carried the ball four times for four yards in Friday's preseason win over the Bills. He also tallied three receptions on six targets for 25 yards.

Hubbard served as the team's kick returner and also earned the first touches out of Carolina's backfield -- with Christian McCaffrey resting. Hubbard wasn't effective on the ground, but he did tally receptions of 11 and eight yards. Though Hubbard served as the starter, D'Onta Foreman got three straight touches at the goal line midway through the first quarter. The battle between Hubbard and Foreman will be worth monitoring throughout the season, particularly given the recent injury history of McCaffrey.