Hubbard rushed nine times for 60 yards and caught both of his targets for nine more yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Hubbard's output on the ground was helped by a rush of 21 yards, which was Carolina's longest offensive play of the game. His 11 touches marked decent usage for a second-string tailback, even while starter Miles Sanders commanded twice as many. Hubbard figures to remain in a similar role in Week 2 versus the Saints.