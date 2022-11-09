Hubbard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Atlanta, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard seems likely to play after the Panthers listed him as a full practice participant Tuesday and Wednesday. He was the starting running back last time he played and took 11 touches for 73 yards before suffering the ankle injury (Week 7 vs. Tampa), but it's possible Hubbard handles a lesser role upon his return after D'Onta Foreman scored three TDs in a Week 8 loss to Atlanta. The Panthers now face that same vulnerable Falcons defense again, and perhaps with a healthy backfield this time.

