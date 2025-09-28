Hubbard (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hubbard was a limited participant in the Panthers' final two practices of Week 4 on account of the calf issue, but despite taking a questionable tag into Sunday, he looks like he'll be ready to handle his usual duties as Carolina's lead back. The 26-year-old has handled snap shares north of 60 percent in each of the Panthers' first three contests and has scored two touchdowns while averaging 80.7 yards from scrimmage on 17.6 touches per game.