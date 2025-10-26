Hubbard rushed 12 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Hubbard notably out-touched backfield mate Rico Dowdle by a 12-8 margin on the ground, and although the latter was the more efficient of the two by far, Hubbard was the only one of the two to get into the end zone. The fifth-year pro's three-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter marked his first time in the paint this season, and the two backs may continue working in a fairly close timeshare during a Week 9 road matchup against the Packers next Sunday afternoon.