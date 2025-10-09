Hubbard (calf) didn't practice Thursday.

Hubbard has now sat out five consecutive Panthers practices due to the calf issue, and unless he's able to end the trend and take part in Friday's session in some capacity, he looks set to miss a second consecutive game this Sunday against the Cowboys. His potential absence would clear the way for Rico Dowdle to get another turn as Carolina's lead back, after Dowdle amassed a career-high 234 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 26 touches in the Panthers' Week 5 win over the Dolphins.