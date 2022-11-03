Hubbard (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Hubbard emerged from Week 7 with a sprained ankle that kept him off the practice field last week and sidelined him this past Sunday in Atlanta. After two capped sessions to kick off Week 9 prep, he appears to be closing in on a return to action. Ultimately, his listing on Friday's injury report will give a sense of his potential to play Sunday at Cincinnati. If he's able to suit up this weekend, Hubbard may play second fiddle to D'Onta Foreman, who has gone for exactly 118 rushing yards in back-to-back games.
