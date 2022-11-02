Hubbard (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Hubbard and interim head coach Steve Wilks both were optimistic Monday that the running back would return for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, after his absence from the Week 8 loss to Atlanta helped D'Onta Foreman operate as the clear lead back en route to a three-touchdown day. Hubbard actually picked up more work than Foreman through the first three quarters of Carolina's first game without Christian McCaffrey in Week 7, only to exit early with an ankle sprain. Hubbard looks like he may miss just the Week 8 game, though it's possible he's now fallen behind Foreman in the backfield pecking order.
