Hubbard rushed 12 times for 53 yards and brought in both targets for 11 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Hubbard paced the ground attack once again, outpacing backfield mate Jonathon Brooks (groin), who exited the game in the fourth quarter, by seven carries. Hubbard's most fantasy-friendly contribution of the afternoon came as a receiver, however, as he was on the other end of Bryce Young's first touchdown pass of the afternoon early in the first quarter. Hubbard has logged just 22 total carries over his first two games, but he's turned those into 102 yards and a touchdown and will be due for a larger workload in Week 3 on the road against the Browns if Brooks is sidelined.