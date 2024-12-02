Hubbard rushed the ball 12 times for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Buccaneers. He was not targeted.

Hubbard continued to lead the Carolina backfield, though he only out-touched Jonathon Brooks by a margin of 12-9. He was also held in check for most of the game, as his longest gain went for only nine yards and he had a fumble in overtime that cost the Panthers a chance at victory. Perhaps most concerning in regards to role was Hubbard's lack of involvement as a receiver, as this marked only the third time this season that he wasn't targeted. He also has at least four receptions in six contests for the campaign, which served as a significant portion of his fantasy value.