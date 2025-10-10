Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Dallas.
Hubbard missed every practice for a second straight week, leaving Rico Dowdle as the leader of Carolina's backfield after his 200-yard rushing performance in last Sunday's win over the Dolphins. Dowdle gets another favorable matchup this coming Sunday, facing his former team in a game that's tied for the second-highest over/under (49.5) of Week 6.
More News
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Not working in individual drills•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Remains idle for practice•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Still not practicing•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Working on side field Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Won't play in Week 5•
-
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Not expected to play Sunday•