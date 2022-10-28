Hubbard (ankle) is officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Hubbard hasn't practiced in any capacity since injuring his ankle Week 7 versus Tampa Bay, setting him up for at least a one-game absence. That positions D'Onta Foreman to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta on Sunday, while Raheem Blackshear could also see increased reps while bumping up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
