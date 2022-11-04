Hubbard (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Hubbard did not practice Friday after having been limited Wednesday and Thursday, setting him up for a second straight missed contest. That positions D'Onta Foreman, who is coming off back-to-back games with 100-plus rushing yards, to lead Carolina's backfield again Sunday versus the Bengals. Hubbard's next chance to play will come on Thursday Night Football against the Falcons in Week 10.
