Hubbard rushed 20 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 32-26 win over the Lions.

Hubbard complemented Tetairoa McMillan's pair of receiving touchdowns with rushing scores of 15 yards in the first quarter and four yards in the third quarter. After handling 27 touches in Carolina's first two games, Hubbard has been leaned on for 44 touches across the most recent two games as the Panthers play without Jonathon Brooks (abdomen), who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 23. Hubbard will rest up during the Week 5 bye before getting a chance to add to his season totals of 390 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in Week 6 against the Eagles.