Hubbard rushed 10 times for 38 yards and caught five of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Cardinals.

Hubbard salvaged another pedestrian rushing performance with a late receiving touchdown in the Panthers' second loss of the season. The 26-year-old starter snuck out of the backfield for a five-yard score in the fourth quarter, also scoring the ensuing two-point attempt for good measure. Hubbard continues to dominate the backfield touches in Carolina, making him a starting level fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against Atlanta.