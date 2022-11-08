Hubbard (ankle) was present at the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
In the wake of back-to-back absences due to an ankle injury, Hubbard was listed as limited on Monday's estimated practice report. Now that the Panthers are logging some on-field work during Week 10 prep, he seems in line to be at least a limited participant Tuesday. Still, Hubbard's status is up in the air as the team prepares for Thursday's game against the Falcons. If he gains clearance to play, there's a decent chance he'd play second fiddle to D'Onta Foreman, who has two 100-yard efforts on the ground in the last three contests.
