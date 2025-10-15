Hubbard (calf) was present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hubbard initially came down with a calf injury during Week 4 prep but was able to suit up Sunday, Sept. 28 against the Patriots and log a 51 percent snap share en route to 13 touches for 69 yards from scrimmage. He then didn't practice at all the past two weeks due to the same health concern and was inactive Weeks 5 and 6, allowing fellow RB Rico Dowdle to rip off back-to-back monster performances on the ground. Hubbard taking part in drills Wednesday will be a step in the right direction, but it's unclear if he'd take on a larger share of Carolina's backfield reps whenever he's cleared for game action considering how well Dowdle has performed.