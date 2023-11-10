Hubbard rushed nine times for 23 yards and brought in both targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' 16-13 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Hubbard outpaced backfield mate Miles Sanders by seven carries but couldn't do much with his workload against one of the league's elite run defenses. The third-year back fell just short of a third-straight double-digit carry tally, and he appears to have a grip on the top role in the ground attack for the time being. Hubbard and the rest of the Panthers offense draw an unenviable matchup against an aggressive Cowboys defense in a Week 11 matchup on Nov. 19.