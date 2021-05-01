The Panthers selected Hubbard in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 126th overall.

Carolina adds a depth option behind Christian McCaffrey with Mike Davis leaving in free agency. Hubbard was a star at Oklahoma State who could have gone higher had he left for the draft after his 2019 season in which he ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry. Injuries cut his final season short and he averaged just 4.7 yards per carry. Hubbard was lightly used as a pass-catcher with just 53 catches in three seasons, so that could be an area for improvement at the next level. If nothing else, he's a viable back who can help lighten the load on McCaffrey in Carolina when needed.