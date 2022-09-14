Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Hubbard will take over as the primary kick returner while Andre Roberts (knee) is on injured reserve, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Roberts was diagnosed with a PCL sprain and will be forced to miss at least four games after landing on IR, leaving Hubbard to take over as the kick returner and Shi Smith to handle punt returns. Hubbard returned one kick for 21 yards as a rookie last year.