Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Set to reclaim key backfield role

Hubbard approaches training camp in a position to secure the lead role in Carolina's 2026 backfield, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports.

With last year's rushing leader Rico Dowdle now with the Steelers, Hubbard -- who looked good this spring -- per Kaye, should have an opportunity to bounce back from a forgettable 2025 campaign in which injuries contributed to him logging just 511 yards (on 134 carries) in 15 regular-season contests after racking up 1,195 rushing yards (on 250 carries) in 2024. Also in the mix for backfield work this season will be Jonathon Brooks -- who is rebounding from back-to-back ACL surgeries -- as well as 2025 fourth-rounder Trevor Etienne, with AJ Dillon, Anthony Tyus and Miles Davis also on hand. Assuming Hubbard can avoid the injury bug, he figures to see steady volume out of the gate this coming season, but if Brooks is able to re-prove his health he could cut into Hubbard's workload down the road.