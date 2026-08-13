Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Set to share backfield in 2026

Hubbard appears likely to operate in a committee with third-year pro Jonathon Brooks in the Panthers' backfield this season, Ben Cooper of Roundtable Sports reports.

Hubbard slotted in behind Rico Dowdle at running back with Carolina in 2025, notching just 511 rushing yards and one touchdown, the latter of which was a career low, over 134 carries in 15 regular-season contests. With Dowdle heading to Pittsburgh via free agency this offseason, Hubbard seemed likely to return to being the Panthers' RB1 in 2026, but he may not run away with the job. Jonathon Brooks is entering his third season in the league, but he has missed all but three contests during his first two campaigns while recovering from a pair of ACL injuries. Brooks was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and Hubbard is expected to split reps with the 23-year-old this season, likely ceding the majority of snaps to the youngster in clear passing situations. Hubbard has the more proven track record, but he'll have to prove that his disappointing 2025 campaign was just an anomaly, or he'll likely have a limited ceiling from a fantasy perspective again this season.