Hubbard carried the ball four times for 12 yards and caught all three of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

The Panthers' offense couldn't get anything going Sunday until it was too late, and Hubbard wound up with his lowest scrimmage yards total since Week 10, when the Saints held him to just 15 yards. Hubbard hasn't seen double-digit touches in three straight games since Carolina's bye while Rico Dowdle fills the No. 1 role in the backfield, but he may need to step up in Week 18 against the Buccaneers with the NFC South, and a playoff spot, on the line.