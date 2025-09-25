Hubbard was limited in practice Thursday due to a calf injury.

Hubbard avoided the Panthers' first Week 4 practice report Wednesday, so his addition to it one day later could be cause for concern. Through three games this season, he's accounted for 242 yards from scrimmage and two receiving TDs on 53 touches, while backup RBs Rico Dowdle (23 touches) and Trevor Etienne (two) have combined for less than half of that total. Friday's report will be key for determining if Hubbard will continue to dominate work out of Carolina's backfield.