Hubbard (ankle) isn't practicing Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Though previous reports suggested that Hubbard could have returned to last Sunday's win over the Buccaneers if needed after he sprained his ankle during the contest, the running back's absence from the Panthers' first two Week 8 practices suggests his injury may be more of a concern than originally believed. Hubbard will have a chance to factor into the Panthers' backfield rotation this Sunday in Atlanta if he's able to practice in some capacity Friday, but another missed workout would likely take him out of the mix. If Hubbard is sidelined Week 8, D'Onta Foreman would presumably have a clear path to the lead role on the ground as the Panthers play their second game since trading Christian McCaffrey away to San Francisco.