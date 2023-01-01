Hubbard rushed three times for 12 yards and secured all three targets for 53 yards in the Panthers' 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Carolina.

Hubbard's rushing work unexpectedly dried up, but he did salvage his day somewhat with his solid work through the air. The second-year back's carry total was his lowest since Week 6, but he does have a trio of three-catch efforts over the last four games going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Saints.