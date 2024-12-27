Hubbard (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Hubbard's listed DNP on Wednesday was attributed to rest, but he's since managed a pair of limited sessions due to a knee injury, leaving his status up in the air for Week 17. The Panthers will confirm his availability, or lack thereof, about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's able to suit up, Hubbard will be taking on a Buccaneers defense that contained him to 43 yards on 12 carries back in Week 13.