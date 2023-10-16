Hubbard carried the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Dolphins. He added one reception for two yards.

Hubbard accounted for 19 of Carolina's 25 rushing attempts in the absence of Miles Sanders (shoulder). He delivered consistent gains to keep the offense on schedule and also sprinkled in a long gain of 17 yards as well as a six-yard touchdown run. Hubbard was curiously disregarded as a receiver -- he had multiple targets in every game leading up to Sunday's matchup -- though his volume left little to complain about. Carolina will head into a Week 7 bye, but there's at least a possibility that Hubbard will have the chance to lead the backfield once again in a Week 8 matchup against Houston.