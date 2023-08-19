Coach Frank Reich said Hubbard sustained an ankle injury during Friday's 21-19 preseason loss at the Giants, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

For a second consecutive contest, Hubbard started for the hobbled Miles Sanders (groin), turning his eight carries into 30 yards. Now that the Panthers' top two running backs are injured, the team is left with Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown and Camerun Peoples as its healthy running backs. While Sanders likely will be sidelined until Week 1, it remains to be seen if Hubbard will be able to play in the preseason final on Friday, Aug. 25 versus the Lions.