Hubbard (ankle) is listed as active Thursday against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

As a result, Hubbard will put an end to a two-game absence due to an ankle injury. Considering he was able to log back-to-back full practices to cap Week 10 prep, he's likely back to 100 percent, or close to it. However, the breakdown of snaps and touches between Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman remains to be seen. Foreman reeled off 100-yard rushing performances Weeks 7 and 8 before falling off to just 23 yards on seven carries this past Sunday in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Hubbard boasts 6.5 YPC on his 15 rushes this season, so he could be productive if given the chance Thursday.