Hubbard carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 83 yards and caught both his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Rams.

The fifth-year running back topped 100 scrimmage yards for the first time all season and got into the end zone for the first time since Week 8 when he turned a screen pass into a 35-yard TD in the first quarter for Carolina's first points of the afternoon. Hubbard's touch volume also tied his season high, and with Rico Dowdle (58 rushing yards on 18 carries) struggling to make an impact in recent weeks, the workload split in the Panthers backfield may be tipping back in Hubbard's favor. The team will be on bye next week, so clarity in the pecking order likely won't come until a Week 15 clash with the Saints.