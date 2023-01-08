Hubbard rushed 21 times for 69 yards in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints.
Hubbard's season high in carries came after teammate D'Onta Foreman was ejected early in the third quarter. Although he wasn't very efficient with his involvement Sunday, Hubbard's importance behind Foreman grew this season after the Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey in October. In 15 games, Hubbard rushed 95 times for 466 yards (4.9 per carry) for two touchdowns, and caught 14 of 17 targets for 171 yards. Despite Carolina facing uncertainty over their coach, quarterback and starting tailback next season -- when it's unclear whether Foreman will return -- Hubbard's dependability through his first two seasons could see him remain involved as a complementary option regardless of the surrounding pieces.
