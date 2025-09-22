Hubbard rushed the ball 17 times for 73 yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons. He added two receptions on three targets for three yards.

Hubbard continued to see his workload shrink relative to Rico Dowdle, with Hubbard earning 19 touches to Dowdle's 11. That's still plenty of volume to be productive, but the split cost Hubbard a potential touchdown when Dowdle handled an entire drive early in the fourth quarter that concluded with him finding the end zone. The positive news for Hubbard is that he was still efficient with his touches by consistently picking up chunk gains, and he remains entrenched as the lead back in Carolina.