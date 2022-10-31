Hubbard (ankle) and interim head coach Steven Wilks both said Monday that they feel good about the possibility of the running back playing in Week 9, Steve Reed of the Associated Press and Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Hubbard wasn't able to practice during Week 8 prep due to an ankle injury he picked up a week prior. However, it appears the time off did the running back well, and he'll have a shot to play Sunday against the Bengals. With Christian McCaffrey gone, D'Onta Foreman has dominated over the last two games, but if Hubbard is available, expect him to carve out a sizable role against Cincinnati as well.