Hubbard carried the ball 27 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Ravens. He added a two-point conversion.

The 27-year-old running back continues to shine, making two trips to the end zone for a second straight week and piling up at least 120 rushing yards for the third time in 2026. Hubbard is handling a bell-cow workload with no issues, and over six games since the Panthers' bye he's averaging nearly 25 touches a game while amassing 688 scrimmage yards and six rushing touchdowns. Jonathon Brooks (groin) seems close to coming off IR, but but he's unlikely to make much of a dent in Hubbard's role as long as the team's top RB is dominating. Hubbard faces a very tough test in Week 12, against a Tampa Bay defense that held him to just 60 combined yards and zero TDs in their first meeting in Week 7.