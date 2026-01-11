Hubbard rushed the ball 13 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams. He added two receptions on four targets for 13 yards.

Hubbard worked as the clear lead back, out-touching Rico Dowdle 15-6. While he didn't break any explosive plays or work very efficiently, Hubbard did manage to punch in a pair of scores from one and three yards, respectively. He will be a difficult player to assess for 2026, as he worked behind Dowdle for much of the 2025 campaign. However, he regained a more significant role in the offense late in the season, while Dowdle is set to become a free agent.