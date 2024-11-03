Hubbard rushed 15 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns and brought in two of three targets for no gain in the Panthers' 23-22 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Hubbard saw his second straight 15-carry tally and recorded his first multi-touchdown effort of the season via one- and 16-yard runs in the second half. The second score provided the game-tying points and saw Hubbard break multiple tackles on the way to the end zone, underscoring what he's brought to the table amid the Panthers' struggles. Hubbard is expected to face a challenge to his workload from Jonathon Brooks (knee) when the latter potentially makes a Week 10 debut, but Hubbard should remain atop Carolina's ground attack against the Giants in Germany.