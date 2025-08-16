Hubbard rushed twice for four yards and wasn't targeted in the Panthers' 20-3 preseason loss to the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers' lead back was out there with his first-unit mates for two series, but Hubbard was sparsely used. That was also the case in the preseason opener against the Browns, as keeping the versatile back healthy for Week 1 is clearly a top priority. Hubbard will share the backfield with Rico Dowdle this coming season, which will likely lead to at least a slight hit to the former's touches, but he should still be in line for a robust role as both runner and receiver.