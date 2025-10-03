Hubbard (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hubbard played through a calf injury this past Sunday in New England but logged a season-low 51 percent snap share in the process. In the wake of that contest, he didn't practice at all this week, signaling that he was trending toward his first absence of the campaign. Rico Dowdle thus lines up to lead Carolina's backfield this weekend, with Trevor Etienne and DeeJay Dallas also on hand for RB reps. Hubbard's next chance to suit up is Sunday, Oct. 12 versus the Cowboys.