Hubbard rushed 23 times for 83 yards and brought in both targets for nine yards in the Panthers' 9-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

As has typically been the case during the latter portion of the season, Hubbard handled the clear lead back role and furnished his fourth tally of more than 80 rushing yards in the final six games, which all came in conjunction with 20-plus-carry workloads. Hubbard set new career bests with 902 rushing yards and 233 receiving yards across 17 games, sending him into the offseason with plenty of momentum.