Hubbard (calf) is present at practice Wednesday and working on the side field, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Hubbard didn't practice at all en route to being ruled out Week 5 against the Dolphins and he may be listed as a non-participant again Wednesday, if his reps on the side field aren't enough to qualify as 'limited' activity. With Rico Dowdle having gashed Miami to the tune of 206 rushing yards, of course, Carolina has no reason to rush Hubbard back before he's fully healthy. If Hubbard is forced to sit out again during Sunday's matchup against the Cowboys, Dowdle will get another chance to take advantage of a vulnerable opposing defense.