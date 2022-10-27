Henderson (shoulder) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Thursday.
Henderson clear concussion protocol heading into Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, though he was forced to exit with a shoulder injury at some point during the contest. However, this issue appears to have been minor, as the 24-year-old did not appear on Carolina's injury report Wednesday or Thursday. Henderson has compiled 25 tackles and one pass defended on 257 defensive snaps over seven contests this season, and he could see an increased role if starting cornerback Jaycee Horn (ribs) remains sidelined Sunday against the Falcons.