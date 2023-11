Henderson (concussion) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Tennessee.

Henderson logged full practices Thursday and Friday, but he's unlikely to make his first appearance since Week 9 on Sunday against the Titans. The 1-9 Panthers have little reason to rush Henderson's return, but given his recent uptick in practice participation, there's a good chance he will clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol and be available in Week 13 against the Buccaneers.