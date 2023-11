Henderson suffered a concussion and will not return Sunday against the Colts, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Henderson's exit will be a blow to the team's secondary, which is already without Vonn Bell (quadriceps) and has also seen Xavier Woods exit early Sunday with a thigh injury. With Henderson sidelined, Troy Hill and D'Shawn Jamison will be the likeliest candidates to see extra snaps against Indianapolis.