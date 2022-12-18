Henderson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers with an ankle injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Henderson did not log a statistic before injuring his ankle at some point in the first half. The 24-year-old has stepped up into a bigger role since starting cornerback Donte Jackson went down with a season-ending Achilles injury, playing every defensive snap in two of the Panthers' previous three games. With Henderson currently sidelined, Keith Taylor has stepped in for the time being, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press.