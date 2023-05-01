Henderson's fifth-year option was not selected by the Panthers on Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Henderson will now be a free agent after the conclusion of the 2023 season. The cornerback struggled to find his footing with Jacksonville to open his career after the team selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he is now going into his third season as a member of the Panthers. In 2022, Henderson recorded a career-high 58 tackles while deflecting six passes, intercepting two others and forcing a fumble over 17 contests.