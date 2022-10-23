site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-cj-henderson-leaves-with-injury | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' CJ Henderson: Leaves with injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Henderson is questionable to return Sunday against the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Henderson's current absence will be a blow to the team's secondary depth, with Jaycee Horn still nursing a rib injury. While Henderson is out, Tae Hayes will see extra opportunity.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read